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City warns of fake Toronto Island ferry ticket websites

Scam sites spoof official pages after free August rides for kids, youth and seniors approved
The City of Toronto is warning visitors to Toronto Island about fake ferry ticket scams
The City of Toronto is warning visitors to Toronto Island about fake ferry ticket scamsCBC
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Toronto
Public Safety
Scam
Olivia Chow
Ferry
Scammers
Toronto Islands
logo
Western Standard
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