CityNews under fire for beauty-filtered image of transgender shooter

CityNews is facing criticism after viewers noticed what appear to be beauty filters on images of Tumbler Ridge transgender school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar. Screenshots shared online show softened features and altered facial contours that some users say make Van Rootselaar appear more female than in other widely circulated photos..The broadcaster has not explained how the images were produced or whether filters were used intentionally. CityNews did not respond to a request for comment by the Western Standard..OLDCORN: Another transgender mass shooter, and no, gun laws aren’t the problem.Altering a suspect’s appearance can raise serious concerns about accuracy and transparency, especially in high profile cases where images may shape public perception.