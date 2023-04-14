Supreme Court of Canada at night

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) said it's dismayed by the Supreme Court refusing leave in Cambie Surgeries v. Attorney General.

“The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to refuse leave in the Cambie matter is a shocking dereliction of the court’s duty to provide legal clarity across the country,” said CCF Executive Director Joanna Baron in a press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

private property
private property

Canada is corrupt and full of tyrants.

The Supreme Court chief justice said in an interview he was a "progressive."

"Progressives" would rather people die than give up on their ideology.

