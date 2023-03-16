“If these recommendations are approved, the proposed bylaws will protect all Calgarians, including members of communities that have historically, and are currently experiencing exclusion and discrimination in our city,” said City of Calgary General Manager, Community Services Katie Black.
The safe and inclusive access bylaw bans people from engaging in protests about human rights grounds within 100 metres of an entrance to a community centre or library. The public behaviour bylaw’s maximum penalty was increased to a $10,000 fine or one year in prison.
Van Geyn said the content of people’s protest cannot deprive them of their freedom of expression guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. She added it's not for the government to decide what people can and cannot protest.
The litigation director went on to say the new bylaw and $10,000 fine is “unconstitutional and should never have been passed.” She said the CCF is preparing to bring a constitutional challenge.
The CCF launched a petition where people interested in putting their names forward can submit their information and how the bylaw will affect them.
It is in consultations with lawyers about the case.
Van Geyn called the bylaw “a clear example of a short-sighted council pushing through an unconstitutional bylaw because of a current cultural touchpoint.” She said the debate at council makes it clear the bylaw is attempting to block protests against drag queen story times.
She concluded by saying Calgarians have a right to protest drag queen story times and any event they choose.
“Calgary City Council closed its eyes to the potential unforeseen consequences of this bylaw being used to silence speech that they themselves may agree with,” she said.
Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time on February 25 at the Seton Library for disrupting it.
