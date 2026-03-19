Civil liberties group says Alberta MAiD bill violates freedoms

Two prominent Canadian activist organizations have opposing reactions to Alberta's new proposed bill that would regulate MAiD provisions.One, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), has requested Alberta withdraw the proposed Bill 18, Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act, altogether.They claim the bill challenges Canadians' fundamental rights and freedoms."MAiD is not about encouraging death — it is about respecting the choices of individuals who are enduring intolerable suffering and seeking control over how and when they die," said Howard Sapers, Executive Director at the CCLA. .“Governments have a legitimate role in protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring safeguards.""However, such measures must respect fundamental rights and freedoms.”They cite the Supreme Court's case of Carter v. Canada which concluded adults suffering from "a grievous and irremediable medical condition have a Charter-protected right to seek MAiD."Bill 18 would not affect people under Track 1, which includes patients whose deaths are reasonably foreseeable with an irremediable illness, so long as their death is predicted to be within 12 months. .However, the bill would completely ban Track 2 MAiD deaths, which includes patients who have a serious, incurable condition causing intolerable suffering, but are not approaching their natural death.The bill would also ban healthcare providers from initiating conversations on MAiD, require an immediate family member to witness the death unless not reasonably available, and introduce sanctions with regulatory bodies for MAiD providers who do not comply with the restrictions.The CCLA points to healthcare system failures causing the misuse of MAiD — not MAiD itself.“Systemic policy failures causing inadequate social supports and barriers to appropriate healthcare are the real problem, not the existence of MAiD,” stated Harini Sivalingam, Director of Equality at the CCLA..“Governments must address these underlying systemic issues to ensure that choices about MAiD are informed and voluntary and not restrict access to those who seek MAiD as a genuine end of life option.”One the other end, Inclusion Canada (IC), an advocacy organization for people with intellectual disabilities, has come out in support of Alberta's proposed law.The proposed MAiD provision would also restrict those under 18 from being allowed to receive MAiD and from it being used in cases solely for mental illness — although these provisions are not yet legal in Canada — Alberta says it's taking anticipatory measures.IC says the law would take important steps towards protecting "the lives and equal dignity of persons with disabilities by ensuring Alberta’s health system does not provide the Track 2 MAiD pathway — assisted suicide for those who are not nearing the end of life. ."Canada's assisted dying law currently allows people with disabilities who are not at end of life to receive assisted suicide," stated Krista Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Inclusion Canada"The United Nations has stated unequivocally that this practice violates the rights of persons with disabilities and should be repealed."This is true — in a statement made back in April 2025, the UN stated they were "extremely concerned" about the Track 2 provisions legalized in 2021 and advised Canada to repeal the provision to ensure the rights of people with disabilities. "We urge the Government of Canada to amend the Criminal Code to repeal Track 2 and remove eligibility for assisted death for people who are not at end of life, and ensure it is never extended to people with mental illness or mature minors," Carr stated. .IC also highlights other groups who might be vulnerable to Track 2 MAiD, including those in poverty, those lacking access to supports, inadequate housing, and gaps in health and community services, which create conditions where they may feel pressured to receive MAiD, even though they may not wish to die.“This legislation demonstrates that governments can strengthen laws and better protect people whose lives are not nearing an end,” stated Moira Wilson, President of IC. “We urge the federal government to review Canada’s MAiD law and ensure the same level of protection exists for people with disabilities across the country as for those Canadians without disabilities. We also challenge other provinces and territories to follow suit.”