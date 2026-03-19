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Civil liberties group says Alberta MAiD bill violates freedoms

Two prominent Canadian activist organizations have opposing reactions to Alberta's new proposed bill that would regulate MAiD provisions.
MAiD debate
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Canadian Civil Liberties Association
Danielle Smith
Maid
Mickey Amery
Alberta Health
Inclusion Canada
Bill 18
MAiD Alberta
Alberta MAiD provisions
Alberta MAiD bill
Alberta Bill
Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act
Civil liberties group says Alberta's MAiD provisions violate freedoms

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