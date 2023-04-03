The Democracy Fund (TDF) achieved another successful outcome for a client after he was charged for attending a Freedom Convoy protest in Windsor, ON.
“This is another troubling example of a first-generation immigrant who was arrested and faced significant jail time for peacefully exercising his right to protest,” said TDF lawyer Adam Blake-Gallipeau in a Monday press release.
“I'm pleased that we were able to help and that my client can finally move on with his life.”
The release said the client was accused of mischief and disobeying a court order. It said he was confronted with 45 days in jail upon conviction.
TDF represented the client during a number of court appearances, where the Crown agreed to withdraw the charges because there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction.”
The release went on to say the client endured 13 months of restrictive bail conditions and suffered the uncertainty of the judicial process, but he was relieved when he learned of the successful resolution. It added his family had experienced political repression in a former Soviet-bloc country prior to moving to Canada, and this experience sharpened his appreciation for civil liberties.
TDF succeeded in having multiple charges suspended for a Freedom Convoy protestor who faced up to 45 days in jail if convicted in August.
“TDF recognized that he had a strong case,” said Blake-Gallipeau.
The client was exercising his freedoms in Ottawa when he was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, disobeying a court order, and obstructing a peace officer. TDF represented the client during multiple court appearances, and the Crown attorney agreed to stay the charges.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Another example of Justice Dept. overreach by the WEF/CCP controlled Federal Govt.
Citizens persecuted because their "opinions" differ from our wanna-be totalitarian overlords in the Lieberal Party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.