Voting station

Saskatoon federal election voting station on Spadina Crescent East 

 Courtesy Guy Quenneville/CBC

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has been granted intervenor status in a case heading to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice challenging Canada’s first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral process. 

The first-past-the-post system involves the winning party being determined by which one wins the most ridings. Riding winners need to have the largest number of votes in their area. 

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

It sure looks like they don't want representation for all Canadian citizens. Imagine that, the East love the status quo, colour me surprised...

Report
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]What I said!

Report
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

'First-Past-The-Post' has to go. I'm in Alberta. Look where it has gotten us. 'Nuff said!

Report

