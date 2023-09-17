Math teacher

Math teacher 

 Courtesy Jacob Barker/CBC

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has been granted intervenor status in the Ontario government’s appeal about math tests for teachers. 

“This case reveals the problems with current Section 15 jurisprudence and the lack of clarity in the law,” said CCF Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

guest356
guest356

Well, if PM Zoolander can claim any success, it will be he has transformed this broken confederation into an Idiocracy. Innumerate, illiterate, intolerant, unaccommodating, simple minded and fascist, that is what we are, according to the information being disseminated.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Apparently having any functioning brain cells working is now considered “racist” by academia and our school boards

What a JOKE these woketards are

Mingzer Cheng
Mingzer Cheng

it's a good thing,next time I can tell my math professor 'Give me A+,I'm indigenous,if you don't give me A+,you are racist and inequal to student,I will sue you.',much better than I practice math everyday then got a F.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I don’t know if anyone else feels this way, but to me, it seems much more racist to suggest that POC are unable to do anything a white person can do.

Exempting POC from any requirement is racist. If we believe in equality, then we all must meet the same standards. Expecting basic standards from all applicants is very reasonable.

If I go to the doctor, I expect them to be proficient in their specialty.

If I board a plane, I expect the pilots to know how to fly.

If I send my children to school, I expect the teachers to be able to preform basic math.

