Civil liberties group urges Ottawa to stop tent city evictions on Charter grounds

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling on Parliament to recognize people living in homeless encampments as Charter rights holders and end forced evictions of tent cities unless governments first provide adequate housing alternatives.In a submission to the House of Commons human resources committee, the organization argued that clearing encampments without offering suitable shelter violates Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees the rights to life, liberty and security of the person."The federal government must guide the implementation of an effective rights-based approach to address unhoused encampments in line with Canada's international and domestic human rights obligations," the association wrote.Blacklock's Reporter said it added that "a rights-based approach is inconsistent with forced evictions from encampments in the absence of adequate shelter options."The submission argued that preventing homeless people from erecting shelters threatens their physical well-being by exposing them to increased health risks when no housing alternatives exist.The association did not cite legal precedent establishing property rights for people occupying public land.The recommendations come as new federal data shows thousands of Canadians continue living without permanent housing.According to the Department of Housing's July 17 annual homelessness count, 4,763 people were living in encampments across Canada. Another 12,747 people were sleeping in vehicles, alleyways or other unsheltered locations, while 36,716 were staying in emergency shelters. A further 10,747 people were housed in transitional housing programs.The Civil Liberties Association's proposal echoes recommendations made by Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houle, who urged Ottawa in a 2024 report to prohibit evictions from encampments located on Crown land."The state should act as a role model, lead by example and take necessary steps to ensure respect for human rights," Houle wrote..Appearing before the Commons human resources committee last year, Houle described her office as an independent watchdog on housing policy."It's my job to be a watchdog for housing and homelessness in Canada," she told MPs. "My position is independent and non-partisan. This is new territory for all of us."Houle has previously attracted controversy for recommendations contained in a separate 2023 report, which suggested the federal government examine decriminalizing drug possession for personal use as well as the sharing or selling of drugs for subsistence among people living in encampments.The same report also proposed governments provide free toilets, showers, food, dental care, fire extinguishers and private security for encampment residents, along with establishing memorials to commemorate Canadians experiencing homelessness.