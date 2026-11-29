Canadians could be forced to surrender personal identification or undergo facial verification to access social media under proposed federal legislation aimed at protecting children from online harm, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) has warned.Appearing before the Commons heritage committee, the association raised concerns about Bill C-34, the proposed Digital Safety Act, warning its age verification requirements could compromise Canadians’ online privacy and freedom of expression.Blacklock's Reporter says the legislation would require social media companies to restrict access to content for children under 16.However, CCLA director Tamir Israel said existing technology was not sufficiently accurate to enforce the restrictions without potentially requiring users to provide photographic identification.“The best age estimation algorithms these days have an error rate of three years, and when you’re trying to identify a 15-year old, that’s a very big range,” said Israel.He pointed to research conducted by Britain's communications regulator, Ofcom, which found available age verification technology required a photo identification backup, something many teenagers did not possess.Conservative MP Roman Baber (North York, ON) questioned whether the legislation could pave the way for a digital identification system.“Is it possible that the Digital Safety Act will in fact lead to some sort of digital ID or facial verification?” asked Baber.“The simple answer is yes,” replied Israel.Baber also questioned whether effective age verification would inevitably undermine Canadians’ online privacy.“We believe so,” said Israel.“There is also the ineffectiveness trade-offs which are problematic.”Conservative MP Ned Kuruc (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, ON) said there was widespread agreement among parliamentarians about the need to protect children from online harm.However, he questioned whether Canadians should be required to sacrifice their privacy to achieve that goal.Israel said children could be protected without compromising Canadians’ privacy.The legislation would also establish a cabinet-appointed digital safety commission empowered to order social media companies to remove categories of content deemed harmful, with companies facing minimum fines of $10 million for non-compliance.Targeted content would include material that promotes hatred or advocates property damage motivated by political, religious or ideological purposes..Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) warned the broad wording of the legislation could result in social media companies censoring constitutionally protected speech to avoid hefty financial penalties.“The terms are so vague there is potential then for social media companies to take down content that goes beyond unlawful speech,” said Thomas.CCLA director Anais Bussieres McNicoll agreed, warning the proposed legislation lacked sufficient safeguards to protect freedom of expression.“There is definitely a risk of a slippery slope when you look at how the Act has been structured right now and the lack of safeguards for users’ expression,” she said.Bussieres McNicoll also raised concerns about allowing artificial intelligence systems and social media employees with little legal training to determine what constitutes unlawful speech.She said distinguishing genuinely hateful content from material that was offensive or distasteful but constitutionally protected was highly problematic under the proposed framework.“There is clearly risk,” she said.