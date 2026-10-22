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CIVIL WAR: Rath, Sylvestre accused of betrayal, deception in Alberta independence campaign as APP implodes

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe.
Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe. Facebook screenshot
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Whistle Stop Cafe
Chris Scott
Jeff Rath
Alberta Prosperity Project
Cory Morgan
Abpol
Wexit
Alberta Independence
Dennis Modry
Keith Wilson
Wexit Alberta
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
jenny walker
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Western Standard
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