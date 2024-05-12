Claims of failed Chinese meddling dismissed by winning BC Liberal MP

Amidst allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections, Liberal MP Parm Bains addressed the House of Commons this week, asserting that efforts by foreign agents "were not successful," says Blacklock's Reporter.However, Bains refrained from discussing events within his own riding of Steveston-Richmand East, opting instead to emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant against potential threats from hostile nations."While attempts to interfere in recent elections may not have succeeded, we must remain increasingly vigilant about the intentions of foreign actors," stated Bains. "As Abraham Lincoln once said, 'The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present.' We must adapt our thinking accordingly."Bains remained tight-lipped regarding events in his British Columbia riding, despite internal memos from the Commission on Foreign Interference indicating that it was a specific target of Chinese agents aiming to influence the election outcome in his favor."These foreign influences were pragmatic in nature, primarily focused on supporting individuals viewed as either 'pro-People’s Republic of China' or 'neutral' on issues of interest to the Chinese government and Communist Party," noted a memo from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force.Despite winning the election by a significant margin, Bains has been silent on questions concerning the alleged interference in his campaign. During the Commons debate on Motion 112, sponsored by Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal, which called for a review of measures to hold foreign agents accountable for undermining democratic institutions, Bains highlighted the fragility of democracy and the need for modernization in combating potential threats."Democracy has always been at risk and tested throughout history," Bains remarked. "Living here in one of the world’s greatest democracies, it is easy to forget how fragile it is. These are real threats posed by foreign governments who seek to intimidate diaspora communities in Canada. We need to combat these threats."