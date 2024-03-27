News

‘CLANDESTINE COLLABORATION’: Trudeau Liberals questioned on covering for Winnipeg lab spies

Report shows fired Chinese-Canadian lab scientists were spies
Report shows fired Chinese-Canadian lab scientists were spiesCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Trudeau Liberals
Keding Chang And Xiangguo Qiu
National Microbiology Laboratory In Winnipeg
Blacklock’s Reporter
People’s Liberation Army
evidence of Chinese security breaches
Health Minister Mark Holland
government scientist clandestinely collaborated with the government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news