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Class-action lawsuit launched over Alberta voter list privacy breach

Centurion Project founder David Parker (left) at Elections Alberta.
Centurion Project founder David Parker (left) at Elections Alberta.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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David Parker
Elections Alberta
Data Breach
Republican Party of Alberta
The Centurion Project
Alberta electors data breach
clint docken
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news