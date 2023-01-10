Biden at the Penn Centre

Biden at the Penn Centre

 Courtesy the Penn Centre

A trove of classified documents was discovered on Nov. 2 last year in Joe Biden’s former ‘think tank office’ at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which opened in 2018. 

The discovery was only revealed on Monday, with questions being asked within the Republican party why the announcement was delayed until well after the mid-term elections on Nov. 8.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

G K
G K

Biden is not currently available for comment.

His handlers have fed him his applesauce snack, slipped him into his Depends, and put him down for afternoon nappy time.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

What an eff'n joke! When will the Global corruption end?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Corrupted Deep state criminals covering up for their diaper soiling dementia patient puppet

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.