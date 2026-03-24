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Clerical error blamed for Carney human rights claims

Carney speaks to reporters in Beijing after signing trade agreement with China
Carney speaks to reporters in Beijing after signing trade agreement with China CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
China
Mark Carney
Xi
Ned Kuruk

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