Climate change ambassador burns through $254K in international travel

Canada’s Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart claimed more than $254,000 in international travel expenses in less than two years since her appointment. Stewart within days of her appointment embarked on repeated round-the-world trips that cost $254,089 to date. She charged for stays at luxury hotels ranging up to $623 a night in cities including Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Bali, Beijing, Bern, Brasilia, Brussels, Cairo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Florence, Geneva and Helsinki, according to Access To Information records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter. Stewart also visited Istanbul, Kinshasa, Leipzig, Lisbon, London, Milan, Mumbai, Munich, New York City, Paris, Rome, Sao Paulo, Sharm El-Sheikh, Vienna, Washington and Zurich. Expenses included business class airfare.Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault appointed Stewart, who was the assistant deputy environment minister, as climate change ambassador August 2, 2022. “I am thrilled to welcome Catherine Stewart,” said Guilbeault at the time, adding Stewart did “exemplary work” in her role as deputy. “Humans share a single atmosphere. There is no Planet B. That’s why the global challenge of climate change requires global solutions.”“Climate change will bring unprecedented challenges to our security as nations, communities and individuals,” Stewart told a 2023 conference. “No nation in the world is immune from the consequences of climate change.” .Stewart typically traveled by air even where passenger train service was available. In 2023, she flew from Ottawa to Toronto to attend a climate conference “to promote Canada’s clean growth.” Expenses totaled $10,096 including airfare and $323 a night at the Sheraton Centre Hotel.Stewart frequently flew from Ottawa to New York City rather than take the train. When in New York she stayed at the Lexington Hotel at $411 per night or Hyatt Herald Square at $440.The records show Stewart frequently booked rooms at luxury hotels. Charges included the Hotel Mercure in Rome at $390 per night, Hotel Maria Theresia in Vienna, $454 per night, and Amsterdam’s Manor Hotel, $551 per night.Stewart in a 2023 trip to the United Kingdom stayed at London’s Club Quarters Hotel at Trafalgar Square for $412 a night. The purpose of the trip was marked “carbon pricing outreach.”“In-person outreach was required to have candid conversations,” wrote the environment department, stating travel was required to “showcase Canada’s leadership.”A 2023 visit to Berlin was also deemed essential. “Ambassador Stewart engaged in outreach to advance the Prime Minister’s global carbon pricing challenge,” wrote the department. The Ritz-Carlton in Berlin charged $422 per night.The department gave no reason for a May 3, 2023 side trip to Florence, Italy. Stewart’s expense claim was marked “operational activities.” Taxpayers were charged $623 for the Ambassador’s stay at the B&B Hotel Firenze.