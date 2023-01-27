Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.06.08 AM
By Matthew Horwood

Federal climate change programs are fueling inflation in Canada, the Bank of Canada said yesterday. Researchers said green energy “raises costs," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The slowest but perhaps the most persistent trend is associated with the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to green energy,” said a Bank report. “The transition requires an immense reallocation of investments which raises costs due to higher demand for new investment and lack of investment supply into fossil fuel production.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

No duh.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

"Carbon" taxes drive up the cost of everything, most especially food because modern agriculture requires lots of energy.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

hurting the people on plans that won't change climate one bit..more like feeding the government leeches, at all levels..

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So, the Bank of Canada admits that “Climate change programs are fueling inflation.” I would be more surprised if they admitted that grass is green or the sky is blue. They are admitting to Canadians what every Canadian already knows. How daft are these people?!?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

I thought it was supposed to make us all richer...

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Goose, apparently 3 elections and counting.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

How long does it take a Canadian to realize that hitting themselves in the head with a hammer is this source of their pain and they should probably stop?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.