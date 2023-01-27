Federal climate change programs are fueling inflation in Canada, the Bank of Canada said yesterday. Researchers said green energy “raises costs," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The slowest but perhaps the most persistent trend is associated with the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to green energy,” said a Bank report. “The transition requires an immense reallocation of investments which raises costs due to higher demand for new investment and lack of investment supply into fossil fuel production.”
“These cost pressures are exacerbated by the long time required to build green energy infrastructure, further boosting prices for fossil fuels,” wrote researchers. “This shift to relatively higher energy prices will also contribute to challenges for monetary policy to keep inflation on target over the long term.”
The report did not quantity dollar values or the proportional costs of climate change program impacts on the Consumer Price Index. Cabinet to date has not disclosed the consumer impact of limiting Canadians’ use of gasoline, oil products, natural gas, propane, diesel or aviation fuel.
“Achieving net zero is not going to be easy, that’s for sure,” Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON) told the House of Commons in debate on a budget bill last June 6. “It will require all of us at every level across every industry on behalf of families and members of the general public.”
“We are going to have to switch our lifestyles and that is going to be painful at times. Our plan is driven by our national price on pollution," said Turnbull.
The federal carbon tax, currently the equivalent of 12¢ a lite for gasoline, is projected to reach 40¢ by 2030. Carbon taxes on other fuels would total 27¢ more per litre of propane, 34¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 44¢ for aviation fuel and an extra 47¢ per litre for diesel.
Turnbull did not elaborate on “painful” repercussions of cabinet’s climate program. The Department of Environment in a 2021 memo claimed it had proven carbon taxes could “keep life affordable.”
“Canada has proven that carbon pricing can be done in a manner that keeps life affordable,” staff wrote in a briefing note Pricing Carbon Pollution. “All direct proceeds from the federal system remain in the jurisdiction where they are collected.”
The Parliamentary Budget Office in a separate 2021 report said carbon taxes represented a net cost for most Canadians. “Most households will see a net loss,” said the report A Distributional Analysis Of Federal Carbon Pricing.
Net losses by 2030 would average $2,282 a year per household in Alberta followed by Saskatchewan ($1,464 annually), Ontario ($1,461) and Manitoba ($1,145), the four provinces where federal carbon taxes at the time were rebated by Parliament. “The costs they face include the federal carbon levy, higher GST and lower incomes,” said Analysis.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
No duh.
"Carbon" taxes drive up the cost of everything, most especially food because modern agriculture requires lots of energy.
hurting the people on plans that won't change climate one bit..more like feeding the government leeches, at all levels..
So, the Bank of Canada admits that “Climate change programs are fueling inflation.” I would be more surprised if they admitted that grass is green or the sky is blue. They are admitting to Canadians what every Canadian already knows. How daft are these people?!?
I thought it was supposed to make us all richer...
Goose, apparently 3 elections and counting.
How long does it take a Canadian to realize that hitting themselves in the head with a hammer is this source of their pain and they should probably stop?
