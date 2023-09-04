A group trying to highlight and co-ordinate worldwide coverage of climate change is now blaming “superheated oceans” for damaging hurricanes.
A commentary by Covering Climate Now (CCN) editors sent to journalists on its subscription list began with a quote Al Gore made 18 years ago following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
“This is only the first sip, the first foretaste, of a bitter cup which will be proffered to us year-by-year until … [we] connect the dots,” Gore said.
The editors claim, “The intervening years have borne out Gore’s baleful prediction. Fossil fuel burning has soared, pushing global temperatures higher and fueling more and more extreme weather. Record heat has been the most obvious result this Northern Hemisphere summer, but hurricanes may be next.”
CCN pointed to the 125 mph winds of Hurricane Idalia as proof.
Tallahassee, the Florida capital, “may be uninhabitable for several weeks or months,” NBC News reported, citing the National Weather Service.
The CBC recently made the same connection. An article under “science” said, “Climate change, warming oceans causing more rapid intensification in hurricanes..” Idalia was cited as proof.
CCN wants this kind of coverage to continue through September and October.
“The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until November 1 — and peaks between now and October — so it’s crucial for newsrooms to get up to speed on how hurricanes are connected to climate change."
"Journalists can refer to CCNow’s guides “Extreme Weather” and “Making the Climate Connection” and Climate Central’s “Extreme Weather Toolkit.” They can also join us next Wednesday, Sept. 6, for a Talking Shop webinar …[on] best practices for covering hurricanes when the planet is on fire.”
CCN cited Texas state climatologist Andrew Dessler whose commentary stated hurricanes are worse now for three reasons: sea levels are higher, so storm surges crest farther inland; more rain falls in a shorter time, stressing drainage systems; and hurricanes themselves are stronger, as shown by more Category 3, 4 and 5 hurricanes.
“Driving all this: The world’s oceans are hotter than ever in recorded history, thanks to global warming, and hot oceans are food for hurricanes. Every 1 degree Celsius increase in ocean temperature increases a hurricane’s destructive potential by 50%," Jeff Masters, a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connection, told Bloomberg Green.”
Then again, this isn’t the whole story, CCN admits.
“There are caveats. Hurricanes are caused by multiple factors; extra hot ocean water alone does not guarantee that a hurricane will form; wind shear also matters. And while climate change is making hurricanes more destructive, it is not necessarily increasing their absolute number,” the editors write.
Nevertheless, the climate editors are sure Al Gore was right and the latest hurricane is evidence.
“Hurricane Idalia is the latest incarnation of ‘the bitter cup’ Gore warned about 18 years ago. It will not be the last. News coverage should help audiences understand: The extreme weather that has been battering so much of the planet will only get worse until humans stop burning oil, gas and coal. It’s that simple.”
CCN is also hosting a “Climate Changes Everything” conference Sept. 21 to 22 at Columbia University in New York City to bring together leading climate journalists so they can “move forward, together” to connect current events to climate change and drive momentum against greenhouse gas emissions.
An aspect of media coverage they may address was also mentioned in the latest newsletter: a “worrisome trend” of “global activist peril.”
“Around the world, climate and environmental protesters are increasingly harassed, attacked and arrested. New laws are imposing severe penalties on protesters, corporations are suing them, and governments are labeling them ‘domestic terrorists.’"
“The media often emphasize activists’ disruptive tactics over their climate goals.”
(13) comments
The only thing that is heated about climate change is the bull💩!
When can I get my “climate change emergency” vaccine?
I’ve lived in Alberta for about five decades now. The weather this past summer was the same as the previous 49 years.
How come the flunkies at Calgary city hall have never released any data on why they declared a climate emergency on day one of their tenure?
To follow the real vs the political science, the Kerry's, Gates, Schwab's, Biden's, Trudope's et all, instantly loose the source of many $Billions of tax dollars they continue to put in their pockets. A hurricane lands in Florida as they have done throughout REAL history, & Biden can't get down there fast enough to stumble through a speech how humans are somehow to blame!
This story is so full of lies, myths, and quackery it makes reading it almost impossible to digest. I pass.
I recently saw a pair of german news boradcast coloured weather maps. the six year old broadcast map showed temperatures ranging from 28c to 34C was coloured green. The recent map showed temperatures from 25c to 28c was bright red. This BS is everywhere now and It included hurricane stats which are pure fiction to promote government carbon tax scams.
Global has done the same thing right here in Calgary. I took screenshots. Was planning to go to their offices and ask them WTF is wrong with them but it didn’t get done.
The only solution to this problem is to cede all authority to a centralized socialist government.
I will believe in global warming when Millionaires and Billionaires stop buying water front properties.
Hurricanes are far fewer than 50 or 100 years ago . . . deaths from Hurricanes are dramatically LOWER . . .
This is pure Propaganda from the Gorebull Warming Propaganda Mill . . . the Oceans have NOT risen.
"We know that there are two very different mechanisms that drive dynamics of CO2 exchange between air–water and air-biomass and therefore there is no such thing as global levels of CO2. Levels of CO2 above the water mass, covering 70% of the Earth surface is controlled by solubility of CO2 in water which is solely driven by temperature; while levels of CO2 above the biomass that covers most of the land surfaces is solely driven and controlled by photosynthesis."
"According to researchers from the University of Cambridge and University of Coppenhagen, the northern peninsula of Greenland – which is now a polar desert – once contained boreal forests of popular and birch trees that were teeming with wildlife.
Scientists are telling us that two million years before there were SUVs, oil or gas-heated homes, western government, capitalism, private jets, or even CO2-emitting people, Kap København Greenland was a lush, verdant, wooded landscape."
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2022/12/the-global-warming-cult-just-took-a-vicious-kick-the-mcnuggets
In August 2023, 1609 scientists around the world signed a “World Climate Declaration” that affirmed “There is no climate emergency.” These are all professionals involved with climate science.
Total countries represented is 60, which includes 321 Americans and 122 Canadians.
They sum up their “World Climate Declaration” with… “To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate Science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound
self-critical science. Should we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models.?”
You can read more at…..aim4truth.org/2023/08/26/cat-report-830/?ref=truth11.com
Thanks for your post. People can also google "World Climate Declaration", the site has additional sites. Daniel Smith should take this side of the argument. It is a no lose for her, the media already hates her. Given that she should side with truth regarding the lunacy known as man made "Climate Change"!
Gore is a charlatan who has made millions on false climate claims and carbon credit schemes. Hurricanes are not unprecedented and the idea of "superheated" oceans is disputed by legitimate climatologists who study hurricanes.
