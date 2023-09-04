Hurricane Florida
Image courtesy of Twitter

A group trying to highlight and co-ordinate worldwide coverage of climate change is now blaming “superheated oceans” for damaging hurricanes.

A commentary by Covering Climate Now (CCN) editors sent to journalists on its subscription list began with a quote Al Gore made 18 years ago following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Taz
Taz

The only thing that is heated about climate change is the bull💩!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

When can I get my “climate change emergency” vaccine?

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I’ve lived in Alberta for about five decades now. The weather this past summer was the same as the previous 49 years.

How come the flunkies at Calgary city hall have never released any data on why they declared a climate emergency on day one of their tenure?

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

To follow the real vs the political science, the Kerry's, Gates, Schwab's, Biden's, Trudope's et all, instantly loose the source of many $Billions of tax dollars they continue to put in their pockets. A hurricane lands in Florida as they have done throughout REAL history, & Biden can't get down there fast enough to stumble through a speech how humans are somehow to blame!

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

This story is so full of lies, myths, and quackery it makes reading it almost impossible to digest. I pass.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

I recently saw a pair of german news boradcast coloured weather maps. the six year old broadcast map showed temperatures ranging from 28c to 34C was coloured green. The recent map showed temperatures from 25c to 28c was bright red. This BS is everywhere now and It included hurricane stats which are pure fiction to promote government carbon tax scams.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Global has done the same thing right here in Calgary. I took screenshots. Was planning to go to their offices and ask them WTF is wrong with them but it didn’t get done.

Report Add Reply
Hoser
Hoser

The only solution to this problem is to cede all authority to a centralized socialist government.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I will believe in global warming when Millionaires and Billionaires stop buying water front properties.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Hurricanes are far fewer than 50 or 100 years ago . . . deaths from Hurricanes are dramatically LOWER . . .

This is pure Propaganda from the Gorebull Warming Propaganda Mill . . . the Oceans have NOT risen.

"We know that there are two very different mechanisms that drive dynamics of CO2 exchange between air–water and air-biomass and therefore there is no such thing as global levels of CO2. Levels of CO2 above the water mass, covering 70% of the Earth surface is controlled by solubility of CO2 in water which is solely driven by temperature; while levels of CO2 above the biomass that covers most of the land surfaces is solely driven and controlled by photosynthesis."

"According to researchers from the University of Cambridge and University of Coppenhagen, the northern peninsula of Greenland – which is now a polar desert – once contained boreal forests of popular and birch trees that were teeming with wildlife.

Scientists are telling us that two million years before there were SUVs, oil or gas-heated homes, western government, capitalism, private jets, or even CO2-emitting people, Kap København Greenland was a lush, verdant, wooded landscape."

https://granitegrok.com/blog/2022/12/the-global-warming-cult-just-took-a-vicious-kick-the-mcnuggets

Report Add Reply
Got Ya
Got Ya

In August 2023, 1609 scientists around the world signed a “World Climate Declaration” that affirmed “There is no climate emergency.” These are all professionals involved with climate science.

Total countries represented is 60, which includes 321 Americans and 122 Canadians.

They sum up their “World Climate Declaration” with… “To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate Science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound

self-critical science. Should we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models.?”

You can read more at…..aim4truth.org/2023/08/26/cat-report-830/?ref=truth11.com

Report Add Reply
seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Thanks for your post. People can also google "World Climate Declaration", the site has additional sites. Daniel Smith should take this side of the argument. It is a no lose for her, the media already hates her. Given that she should side with truth regarding the lunacy known as man made "Climate Change"!

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Gore is a charlatan who has made millions on false climate claims and carbon credit schemes. Hurricanes are not unprecedented and the idea of "superheated" oceans is disputed by legitimate climatologists who study hurricanes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.