Kaleb Suedfeld, 28, splashing paint on painting

video uploaded to Facebook by the group appears to show Kaleb Suedfeld, 28, splashing paint and kneeling and gluing his hand onto the floor before pulling a written speech from his pocket.

 X/Twitter screen capture

A climate activist smeared pink paint on a Tom Thomson artwork at the National Gallery of Canada as part of activities this week drawing attention to demands for a national firefighting service.

A member of the group On2Ottawa splashed paint on Thomson's Northern River, which was painted in 1914/15.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

david2
david2

Here is an idea - why not report the truth? Not a drop of pink paint was smeared on the artwork. It was smeared on the glass. BIg difference. People like that guy do things like this because they know people like you will write whatever you think will get the most clicks. You are feeding the trolls.

Chris49
Chris49

Throwing paint on a masters work featuring the environment is violence. What kind of spin is the MSM putting on this. I hope WS follows through to see what his punishment is.

carole
carole

This idiot is auditioning for GeeBoats job. The liberals will be snapping him up for the upcoming election.

free the west
free the west

Leave him in a small town on a Friday night. He might gain a new perspective on his lack of ediquette.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

This type of vandalism will not solve anything.

