News

Clinton to give deposition in Epstein investigation, Dems and Republicans bicker about Hillary deposition

Republicans say the former First Lady was 'unhinged' and 'screaming' during deposition, Democrats deny and accuse Republicans of asking 'ridiculous questions', former president Clinton denies any wrongdoing in opening remarks
Jeffrey Epstein with former president Bill Clinton
Jeffrey Epstein with former president Bill ClintonUS Department of Justice
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jeffrey Epstein
Hillary Clinton
James Comer
Robert Garcia
House Republicans
Clintons
President Bill Clinton
Epstein files
US House Oversight Committee
Epstein Investigation
Nancy Mace
House Democrats

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news