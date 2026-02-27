Clinton to give deposition in Epstein investigation, Dems and Republicans bicker about Hillary deposition

Former President Bill Clinton is set to give his deposition this Friday to the House Oversight Committee for their ongoing probe into the Epstein files.In a press conference before entering the Chappaqua Performing Arts Centre, where the deposition will take place, committee Republicans said that Clinton's deposition will take much longer than his wife's, as Hillary had reportedly deferred much of her answers to her husband.Speaking about Hillary's deposition, video footage of which committee members say will be released shortly, the former First Lady and Secretary of State was said to have been "unhinged" and "screaming" during her deposition."She was unhinged, and I hope that President Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday; you'll see it," Representative Nancy Mace said about the former Secretary of State's deposition..Committee chairman James Comer said that, during Hillary's deposition Thursday, she allegedly confirmed that Epstein had gone to the White House 17 times while Clinton was president and that the former president had flown on Epstein's plane at least 27 times.Questions were also asked about Epstein's relationship with current Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was a former fundraiser for Hillary's 2016 election campaign. Photos and emails connecting Lutnick and Epstein have also recently been released, which may highlight a much closer relationship than the commerce secretary has let on.Chairman Comer said, when asked about what Hillary had said about Lutnick, that "I think it will be interesting what Hillary Clinton said about Howard Lutnick and how she said it.""There was a pretty thorough line of questioning... with respect to Lutnick, and I think you all will find it very interesting what she had to say."Rep. Mace said that she will call on Secretary Lutnick to testify.Hillary was also reportedly questioned about whether she thought she was targeted for an intelligence-gathering operation by an intelligence agency, with Hillary reportedly telling committee members to "follow up with a few countries, one of which is our ally," fueling the fire about the speculation that Epstein was an intelligence asset.Comer also said that similar questions that were asked to the former first lady will also be put to the former president during his deposition..Robert Garcia, the ranking committee member for the Democrats, took shots at his Republican colleagues when giving his morning statement to media.Garcia said that Republicans had asked questions about "UFOs or about conspiracy theories from decades ago, which is what, unfortunately, happened yesterday when a series of bizarre questions were asked of Secretary Clinton."He also said that Hillary had maintained her innocence, saying that she "never met Jeffrey Epstein, she never went on the island, she was never on the plane, and she had no knowledge, of course, of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes."The ranking member also repeated his call for President Trump to appear and be questioned by the Oversight Committee about his involvement with Epstein."He (Trump) appears in the Epstein files, next to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, almost more than anybody else," Garcia said, again calling the lack of engagement from the White House a "cover-up.".The spirit of bipartisanship, which was somewhat evident before Hillary Clinton's deposition, has clearly vanished, with committee Democrats saying they are trying to conduct a "serious investigation" and that "it is obvious that our Republican colleagues, at least yesterday, were not here to do the same thing."Although much of the committee Democrats focus seemed to be on a lack of "seriousness" from the Republicans, it was reiterated that the committee would be asking the former president "the hard questions" during his deposition.When asked about the claims by Republicans that Hillary had been "screaming," Garcia said that, "I hope that the Republicans release the actual video, unedited, immediately, because to say that (Clinton) was screaming is, I think, beyond a mischaracterization.".Before the deposition, the former president released his opening remarks, taking aim at the committee for subpoenaing his wife, denying taking part in or witnessing anything illegal, and denying that he ever flew on Epstein's plane."Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties," Clinton wrote in his opening remarks, seemingly attempting to clear his wife of any wrongdoing."I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing. No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," wrote Clinton, referring to the plethora of photos of him and Epstein, saying the two things were that he "knew what he saw" and "knew what he did.".He also admitted that he was not looking forward to the questions but would be answering them to the "best of my abilities."Videos of the deposition of Bill and Hillary Clinton will be sealed by the government "in the coming days" and will likely shed more light on this ongoing investigation.