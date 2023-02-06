Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

Thousands of migrants who illegally entered the US from Mexico are taking buses to the Roxham Road border crossing into Canada.

The New York Post reports National Guard soldiers have been distributing tickets, paid for by New York City, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to migrants who want to go to Canada.

Getting luggage to cross at Roxham Road

Getting luggage to cross at Roxham Road

Tags

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm baack! And sounding like a broken record.

CBC news online and Globalist Newz aren't carrying this story. I tried interjecting it several times in a story on homelessness in Toronto over on cbc news . ca.

No luck. My comments were censored. I mentioned that Brian Lilley had tweeted about this. That was censored also.

Other than WS subscribers and a few retweeters on Twitter, 99% of Canadians will never see this story. CBC, Global News, CTV and CNN come with their basic cable package. Fox doesn't.

My point?

We need an online news channel like GB NEWS in the UK. I'm listening ti Nigel Farage right now. He's talking about illegal crossing the channel from Calais, France. Google gbnews.uk.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Welcome to Canada where the laws don't mean a thing to the government. Everyone gets a free handout for as long as they want. Nothing could possibly go wrong. [rolleyes]

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If Sleepy Joe wasn't president, I'd be more actively researching how to sneak across their border, lol. Will the RCMP carry my luggage if I try to go the other direction at Roxham Road?

Report Add Reply
99pct
99pct

How about actually protecting Canada and installing razor wire to close the border crossing, rather than assisting illegals? These people are intentionally breaking the law and can never be trusted.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Housing shortages . . . Rental Accommodations getting harder & harder to find and very expensive . . . Nothing to do with the Million immigrants we have imported in the last two years and now this?

As the so-called Health Care System collapses and 1000s of homeless line our streets in the big cities . . . more people with problems is the last thing we need.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Sometime I wonder if vetting some of these families, bringing them to Western Canada and making good Conservatives out of them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.