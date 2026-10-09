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Closing arguments conclude in Caylan Ford’s $7.65M defamation trial against CBC, PressProgress and Toronto Star

The Caylan Ford trial's closing arguments concluded on October 9, 2026.
The Caylan Ford trial's closing arguments concluded on October 9, 2026. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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