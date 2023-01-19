A 1994 moratorium on rural post office closures could be revised to save Canada Post money, says the Department of Public Works. Federal researchers quietly polled Canadians on alternatives including one proposal to bypass the moratorium by redefining “rural.”
“Canada Post cannot close post offices in rural areas or convert them to less expensive franchises due to a temporary freeze, also called a moratorium, that was introduced by the federal government in 1994,” said a department report Indigenous Peoples’ Views On Canada Post Services. “The moratorium prevents the closure or franchising of more than 3,000 post offices.”
“This list has remained unchanged since 1994,” said the report. “Since then many of these protected locations have become urbanized and their populations have grown significantly.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the department paid Environics Research $113,005 to poll rural postal customers on whether they would accept changes to the 1994 policy. “Most, 84%, agree with a continued moratorium with updated definitions of ‘rural,” said Peoples’ Views.
“A smaller majority, 62%, agree with a modified moratorium where rural post offices are replaced with franchises,” said the report. “By comparison fewer than four in ten, 39%, agree with ending the moratorium altogether.”
Changes are required “to address Canada Post’s revenue shortfall,” said the report. The post office reported a $490 million pre-tax loss in 2021 following a $779 million loss in 2020, $153 million loss in 2019, $276 million loss in 2018 and combined pre-tax profits of $388 million in the period from 2014 to 2017.
The 1994 moratorium followed the closure and privatization of retail postal services in more than 1,500 communities over a seven-year period. A subsequent 2008 Strategic Review Of The Canada Post Corporation recommended cabinet bypass the moratorium “with a new approach founded on a more realistic and practical definition of ‘rural’”.
Liberal MPs opposed the measure at the time. Critics complained rural post offices saved from outright elimination saw reductions in service, including Saturday closures.
“This is death by a thousand cuts,” then-Liberal MP Judy Foote (Bonavista-Burin, Nfld. and Labrador), said in a 2014 interview. “In a lot of small communities the post office is the only federal presence that exists.”
“Look at the reduction of hours, the closures, the increasing use of community mailboxes,” said Foote, now Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador. “I think it is deceptive. I think the hidden agenda is to privatize Canada Post.”
Other measures polled by the Department of Public works included raising bulk stamp prices from 92 cents to $1.25 for interprovincial mail, reducing deliveries to every second business day and eliminating doorstep delivery “for everyone except the elderly and those with mobility or other health challenges.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
Why doesn’t Canada post fire some of the bloated upper management types, decrease wages and bonuses, especially for those management types, instead of making the rural
Folk fork out more $$ and time to go get their mail! Typical bloated, inefficient government run corporation!
Canada post must top loosing money. There are lots of ways for them to improve: delivery 2 x per week, Close offices that have other
Offices nearby, etc,etc. We need mail service,
but it must pay for itself.
I live in a rural community and our post office provides very efficient service. Our mailboxes are inside the post office and we pick up our own mail/parcels. The employees are unionized and you know what that means as a contributor to costs. Also, Canada Post is continually coming out with new stamp designs and that has to be expensive. Picking one appropriate design would probably save a lot of money.
I couldn't care less for Canada Post, why would I drive more than once a week the 2.5 kms to pick up junk mail and government vaxx propaganda? Btw., how much mail is being lost or stolen everyday and used (sold) to steal the identity of the intended recipient, the RCMP doesn't investigate mail theft and the CP internal investigation department is a joke at best. The sooner they're gone the better.
"reducing deliveries to every second business day"
Once or maybe twice a week would be more than adequate. Nothing urgent comes by mail any more. Important hardcopy yes, but not urgent.
Maybe cut the fat in the thousand of middle management would save lots of money
I tried to cancel flyers in our mailbox while we are away. Talked to letter carrier, he said had to phone, called local number oh no had to call 800 number go through a process then received a ticket number. One guy could have stopped it all
