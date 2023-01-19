Canada Post

 By Dave Naylor

A 1994 moratorium on rural post office closures could be revised to save Canada Post money, says the Department of Public Works. Federal researchers quietly polled Canadians on alternatives including one proposal to bypass the moratorium by redefining “rural.”

“Canada Post cannot close post offices in rural areas or convert them to less expensive franchises due to a temporary freeze, also called a moratorium, that was introduced by the federal government in 1994,” said a department report Indigenous Peoples’ Views On Canada Post Services. “The moratorium prevents the closure or franchising of more than 3,000 post offices.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(6) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Why doesn’t Canada post fire some of the bloated upper management types, decrease wages and bonuses, especially for those management types, instead of making the rural

Folk fork out more $$ and time to go get their mail! Typical bloated, inefficient government run corporation!

Free Canada
Free Canada

Canada post must top loosing money. There are lots of ways for them to improve: delivery 2 x per week, Close offices that have other

Offices nearby, etc,etc. We need mail service,

but it must pay for itself.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I live in a rural community and our post office provides very efficient service. Our mailboxes are inside the post office and we pick up our own mail/parcels. The employees are unionized and you know what that means as a contributor to costs. Also, Canada Post is continually coming out with new stamp designs and that has to be expensive. Picking one appropriate design would probably save a lot of money.

john.lankers
john.lankers

I couldn't care less for Canada Post, why would I drive more than once a week the 2.5 kms to pick up junk mail and government vaxx propaganda? Btw., how much mail is being lost or stolen everyday and used (sold) to steal the identity of the intended recipient, the RCMP doesn't investigate mail theft and the CP internal investigation department is a joke at best. The sooner they're gone the better.

BRational
BRational

"reducing deliveries to every second business day"

Once or maybe twice a week would be more than adequate. Nothing urgent comes by mail any more. Important hardcopy yes, but not urgent.

jjt2
jjt2

Maybe cut the fat in the thousand of middle management would save lots of money

I tried to cancel flyers in our mailbox while we are away. Talked to letter carrier, he said had to phone, called local number oh no had to call 800 number go through a process then received a ticket number. One guy could have stopped it all

