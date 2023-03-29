Urban hens

A young girl can be seen feeding two black chicken in a chicken coop in a backyard in the city. 

 Courtesy City of Calgary

The City of Calgary announced the official relaunch of its program recognizing chickens as licensed pets under its responsible pet ownership bylaw. 

“We heard from Calgarians that modern pet ownership means more than just caring for cats and dogs,” said City of Calgary Coordinator of Administration and Pet Licensing, Animal Services Tara Decker in a Wednesday press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think this is a misguided trojan horse....a cackling hen doesn't need a license to be mayor.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.