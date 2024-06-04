CMA president denies people with vax injury exist

Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Joss Reimer has claimed people who reported injury from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines don’t really exist. Ottawa as of January 2024 paid more than $11 million to families who suffered adverse reactions, including death, after taking a COVID-19 jab through the Vaccine Injury Support Program, and has budgeted $75 million more over the next five years. .One woman from Ontario, Kayla Pollock, 37, was rendered paraplegic after taking a Moderna COVID-19 mRNA booster shot. She is now suing the pharma giant $45 million. Reimer, who is currently the chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, created a presentation where she attempted to reason people who believe in vaccine injury have just seen too many pictures of vax-injured patients, not real people..“While I wouldn't say a lot of people knew people who had had bad outcomes with the vaccine, they’d all seen pictures of people. They weren't real people most of the time, but they looked like real people” said the elected head of Canada’s federal medical association. Back in February, the Global Vaccine Data Network published its largest COVIC-19 mRNA vaccine study ever, with data collected from 99 million vaccinated individuals from eight countries. It found links to 13 medical disorders, including blood, brain and heart conditions. In April the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected seizure risk in mRNA-vaccinated toddlers. .“And so they saw what looked like these young, healthy people who had these severe outcomes, and so it felt like they knew people who had had severe outcomes from the vaccine, even though most of them were not true,” claimed Reimer. “Misinformation or disinformation spreads way more easily than true information, because it is emotional, because it offers simple explanations."“So while I have to go through and explain how mRNA works and how mRNA does not hang out in your body, and what spike proteins are, you don’t need any of that if you’re not bothering with the truth. You can just come up with whatever simple explanation you want.” “It also gives people definitive answers, so when science is saying ‘we think delaying the second dose is better’ they just hear ‘this is harmful, this is helpful.’“And false stories just spread incredibly fast.” .Health Canada in October 2023 and again in April, confirmed the Pfizer vaccine contained a cancer-causing DNA segment called SV-40. The federal institute denied any knowledge of the harmful segment, and said Pfizer withheld the information until it was exposed by the Epoch Times. In January, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo citing Ontario data called for a complete halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He cited findings of "billions of DNA fragments per dose" in both Pfizer and Moderna shots..Reimer referred to what she called the “disinformation dozen,” a group described by the The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) to have cashed in on false vaccine information during the pandemic. “Prior to the pandemic there was a group of people that had been referred to as the “disinformation dozen,” said Reimer. “It’s 12 people responsible for 60% of all anti-vax material online. I think it’s a lot more than 12 now, there’s a lot of money in vaccine disinformation. But those 12 people are very wealthy now and continue to do that work to generate more disinformation and generate more money.”