CMHC report reveals failure of first-time homebuyer incentive program

A scathing report released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has unveiled the significant shortcomings of the First Time Homebuyer Incentive program, a flagship initiative announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019. Blacklock's Reporter says the program, aimed at making home ownership more attainable, has fallen far short of its intended goals, according to auditors."The program has low uptake," stated the report. "The stated goal of the program is to provide shared equity mortgages for up to 100,000 first-time homebuyers before the program sunsets in March 2025. Currently the program has served 18,291 first time buyers."Trudeau's announcement of the $1.25 billion program in 2019 was met with optimism, with promises of CMHC equity loans of up to 10%. "We are taking real, concrete steps to making sure homeownership remains an achievable dream, not a privilege afforded to only the richest few," Trudeau declared.Evan Siddall, the former CEO of CMHC, echoed Trudeau's sentiments, framing the program as part of a larger vision for affordable housing in Canada. "By 2030 our aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs," Siddall said. "This is CMHC's aspirational goal."However, the CMHC auditors' evaluation painted a starkly different picture, highlighting fundamental flaws in the program's design and implementation. "The current parameters may be limiting," the report noted.Factors such as record inflation, rising interest rates and increased property values during the pandemic have compounded the challenges of homeownership in Canada, making it increasingly unattainable for many. Mortgage brokers had warned of the program's potential failure from its inception.Paul Taylor, then-CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, had expressed skepticism about the program's efficacy, pointing out that it would likely cater to individuals who could already qualify for traditional insured mortgages.Similar programs, such as the BC provincial Home Owner Mortgage And Equity Partnership, have also faced difficulties, with low uptake leading to cancellations.