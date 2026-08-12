CMHC says one-third of Canada’s affordable housing units need repairs

CALGARY — Nearly one-third of Canada’s affordable housing units are in fair or poor condition, according to new data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).The federal housing agency identified plumbing, electrical systems and roofing among the problems requiring repairs, Blacklock’s Reporter reports.“One in three units are in fair or poor condition,” said CMHC’s Social and Affordable Housing Survey.The agency counted 591,259 affordable housing units nationwide, including 276,304 one-bedroom apartments.Greater Toronto had the largest supply among the municipalities surveyed, with 150,766 units. It was followed by Vancouver with 36,396, Montréal with 35,893, Ottawa with 24,851 and Winnipeg with 18,686.Edmonton had 15,475 affordable units, while Calgary had 12,620. Québec City reported 10,130, Halifax had 7,246 and Victoria had 7,049.The remaining municipalities included Regina with 4,404 units, St. John’s with 3,790, Saskatoon with 3,631, Saint John with 3,340 and Charlottetown with 1,444.Monthly rents for an affordable one-bedroom apartment, including public and co-operative housing, were highest in Victoria at an average of $823..Former CMHC boss linked to home equity tax study named chair of Build Canada Homes.St. John’s followed at $814, while Vancouver and Calgary both averaged $777. The average was $694 in Edmonton, $635 in Regina, $630 in Saskatoon and $602 in Montréal.Charlottetown averaged $592, Winnipeg $590, Halifax $560, Toronto $504, Québec City $494, Ottawa $461 and Saint John $400.The findings follow a 2024 CMHC report that argued building a mixture of low-, middle- and higher-cost homes is more effective at improving affordability than concentrating exclusively on low-rent public housing.“Building only low-cost housing isn’t optimal,” said the Research Insights report.“Building mid-cost or a balanced mix of low, mid and high-cost housing is the best strategy,” said the report, titled Understanding Filtering: A Long-Term Strategy to New Supply and Housing Affordability.“This is because it makes homes more affordable and benefits most household types.”CMHC analysts said adding new homes can create a process known as “filtering,” in which older housing gradually becomes available to lower-income households as wealthier residents move into newer units..Housing starts to fall again as CMHC undercuts Carney’s housing promises.“Building new homes increases the overall housing stock and leads to a process known as ‘filtering,’” analysts wrote. “New CMHC research and international studies support filtering as providing more affordable housing.”The report warned that constructing only low-rent buildings could reduce municipal property tax revenue and encourage higher-income households to leave a neighbourhood.Under mixed construction, affordable vacancies can emerge as higher-income residents move into newly built homes, freeing their previous units for tenants with lower incomes.“When lower-income households move into the newly vacated units, they in turn create vacancies in their former homes,” said the report.CMHC described the process as a “vacancy chain.”The agency said rents in a building tend to decline relative to those in new construction as the property ages.“Relative to a new building, rents tend to fall 5% in the first four years after construction, adjusting for inflation,” analysts wrote. “This declines to just short of 20% near the 20-year mark. As buildings mature, they tend to become more affordable for lower-income families.”