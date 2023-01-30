Bill Maher

 Courtesy FAIR, Wikileaks

Bill Maher, the host of HBO’s post-show segment OVERTIME is coming to CNN on Friday nights at 11:30 pm ET, beginning Feb. 3, CNN has announced in a press release.

“OVERTIME features Maher and his guests continuing the discussion and answering viewer questions following each week’s episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER. Topics include news of the day, culture, business, politics, and more,” says the release.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

This will be interesting. Maher says what he thinks.... or at least he has to date... lets see how he does with a propaganda script.

Report Add Reply

