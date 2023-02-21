Don Lemon

Don Lemon

 Courtesy CNN

Call it Lemon aid.

CNN is coming to the aid of its embattled morning show anchor, Don Lemon, who is back on air as of Wednesday, on the stipulation he undergoes formal training. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

"inartful" - Why would anyone listen to CNN, this talking head or any other MSM?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.