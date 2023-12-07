CNRL joins forces with Calgary zoo to protect whooping cranes

In a bid to safeguard one of North America's most at-risk bird species, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (Canadian Natural) has forged a groundbreaking partnership with the Wilder Institute, pledging an investment of $600,000 over the next three years to support the Whooping Crane Conservation Program.The whooping crane, an endangered species, will benefit significantly from this collaboration. As the sole Canadian breeding partner in the whooping crane recovery effort, the Wilder Institute holds a pivotal role in the conservation of these remarkable birds.Bill Clapperton, Vice President of Regulatory, Stakeholder, and Environment Affairs at Canadian Natural, expressed the company's commitment to proactively managing risks to endangered species near its operating areas. "We look forward to working together with the Wilder Institute in support of their conservation program, while gaining access to expertise that will further enhance Canadian Natural’s environmental management system and practices," Clapperton said.As part of the partnership, the Wilder Institute will provide specialized training and resources to Canadian Natural. This includes best practices for monitoring cranes in the wild, mitigation strategies, and support for short-term care and release if needed. The collaboration aims to bolster Canadian Natural in achieving its sustainability goals by integrating these practices into its environmental management system.The Wilder Institute, which has been contributing to whooping crane conservation since 1992, plays a vital role in releasing cranes into the wild. The goal is to establish two self-sustaining populations of whooping cranes in the wild, complementing the existing Wood Buffalo-Aransas population.Visitors interested in seeing whooping cranes in person can head to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. The recently established Whooping Crane Habitat, presented by Canadian Natural, is located in the new Wild Canada zone. This habitat, set to feature two ambassadors for the species, provides an opportunity for the public to connect with and learn more about these magnificent birds.Kimberly E. Greenlaw, Senior Manager of Philanthropy and Partnerships at the Wilder Institute, emphasized the significance of the partnership in the context of conservation. "Supporting the recovery of whooping cranes with such a generous investment and a training commitment is not just about saving a species, it's a testament to the power of working together in the name of conservation," Greenlaw said.For more information on this collaborative conservation program, visit WilderInstitute.org/Whooping-Crane.