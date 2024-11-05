COAL MINE DEBATE: Crowsnest Pass vs. Pincher Creek

By HEIDI McKILLOPThe Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is convening a critical meeting to discuss the drilling permit for the Grassy Mountain area. It’s important to distinguish this from the entire mining site, as separate procedures and protocols are still underway. The drilling permit primarily focuses on exploring the region. A non-biding plebiscite on the proposed Northback mine, will be put to a vote on November 25.As communities prepare for the meeting on December 3-4, intense debates have arisen about the meeting's location. .The Crowsnest Pass residents, including those from small towns like Blairmore, Frank, Bellevue, and Coleman, are the most directly affected by the proposed coal mining project.The AER has chosen to hold the meeting in Pincher Creek, a community predominantly made up of generational ranchers and farmers. The reasons behind selecting Pincher Creek for the hearing remain unclear, adding to the tension and controversy surrounding the project. Carmen and Troy Linderman, leaders of the pro-coal citizen group, have publicly criticized the AER’s decision to hold the meeting outside of the Crowsnest Pass, arguing that it disregards the voices of those most directly impacted by the project.They also pointed out the potential travel challenges, especially since winter weather can make it difficult for many residents to attend. .Troy Linderman addressed the AER directly, stating, “Clearly the flip flop without rational is causing angst and challenges and appears to be a slight to the Crowsnest Pass and its residents. Please provide a response as to why and reconsider this decision to support the majority of respondents and the community that is most affected by this application.” Carmen Linderman added: “Previous communication from the AER indicated that this session would be held in Crowsnest Pass. We are left questioning why this commitment was changed; without consideration of the challenges, it places on the local community.” Not everyone shares the Linderman's perspective. Country singer Corb Lund passionately argued with the couple and others, emphasizing that water contamination poses risks to everyone living downstream. He told Crowsnest Pass residents that it’s selfish to think otherwise. The debate is intensifying as the hearing deadline nears. The central question remains: should communities most affected by the project have a greater say in what happens in their own backyard? How wide should this radius of impact extend? Should individuals as far as Calgary be considered primary stakeholders?The AER clearly faces a challenging task in defining protocols and boundaries for this process. Ideally, residents of Pincher Creek and the Crowsnest Pass can find common ground to address their concerns, allowing progress while preserving the unique beauty of this region in Alberta. The Grassy Mountain project sits on Category 4 land that was mined and abandoned, but never closed, over 60 years ago. Under the existing development proposals, it would produce about 4.5 million tonnes of high-grade steel making coal per year over 23 years.During the operations phase, the GMCP would employ approximately 400 direct workers and generate tens of millions of dollars annually in royalty payments and individual and corporate income taxes to the provincial and federal governments.For each coal job, there will be an additional three jobs in the trades, suppliers, and transportation, including the railway and ports in BC. In submissions, Northback says demand for metallurgical coal is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2050.The town of Pincher Creek believes the coal mine would be an economic driver for the entire region while municipality of Crowsnest Pass believes the project would provide essential tax relief and well paying jobs for residents.The region, one of the oldest in Alberta, is culturally defined by coal mining that has taken place for more than 100 years. Supporters say one need only look over the Continental Divide to Sparwood to see the positive impacts of coal development in British Columbia.“We believe that Northback’s Grassy Mountain coal project will be positive for the region, a depressed area in southwestern Alberta, which is a long-standing coal mining area in the province. The residents of the area want their children to stay in the area after they finish school, but there are no good jobs for them there, other than good coal jobs,” says Robin Campbell, president of the Coal Association of Canada and a former Alberta Minister of Environment and Sustainable Resource Development.