Coal mining debate heats up in Alberta as Corb Lund files citizen initiative

Country musician and activist Corb Lund dropped off a citizen initiative application Wednesday at Elections Alberta’s offices in Edmonton, seeking a referendum to permanently protect the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains from coal mining.The initiative question, if approved, would read: “The Government of Alberta shall prohibit by law any and all new coal mining activities, including new approvals and permits, within the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.”Lund told reporters that his petition was motivated by concerns for the province’s water, agriculture, and ranching industries and not by politics.“I’m not partisan, I don’t have any affiliation or affection for any of the parties; this has nothing to do with anything at all political except for not ruining the water in the mountains for all Albertans,” Lund said.In order for a citizen initiative petition to move forward, Lund needs to collect 177,752 signatures from Canadian citizens over 18 years of age residing in Alberta within 120 days of when Elections Alberta possibly approves it.“I’m not anti-resource, Lund stated."I understand we need resources, but it doesn’t mean that every project is a good idea.”One of the projects Lund is referring to is Northback Holdings Corp’s proposed Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal project, which is located in the Crowsnest Pass by the eastern slopes..The project, which received a 72% approval from local residents in the pass in a non-binding referendum held in 2024, has drawn the ire of Lund and other activists in the past due to the proposed open-pit mine’s location.Lund says his push for the initiative began at a town hall hosted by Premier Danielle Smith in Fort Macleod on June 11.“At that meeting, Premier Smith encouraged me to bring a coal referendum forward on behalf of the voices of Albertans who have spoken overwhelmingly in opposition to coal development in our Rocky Mountains and headwaters,” he said.“[She] gave me the answer; she said that if we really didn't want coal, we should start a citizens' initiative. So I put together a legal team, and that's what I'm doing.”The Coal Association of Canada (CAC) has pushed back against Lund’s campaign, emphasizing coal’s economic importance and strict environmental oversight.“Metallurgical coal plays a vital role in global industry as the critical input for steelmaking,” said Robin Campbell, CAC president, in a statement to the Western Standard.“Today, steel manufacturing relies heavily on high-quality metallurgical coal due to its high carbon content and ability to produce strong, reliable coke used in blast furnaces. Simultaneously, thermal coal remains essential for meeting today’s high energy demands, powering electricity generation worldwide.”Campbell also stressed that Alberta’s coal industry operates under strict regulations enforced by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) and urged Albertans to consider the ‘facts and benefits of responsible, regulated coal development’ before taking positions that impact resources needed for “modern-day living.”.Northback plans to resubmit controversial Grassy Mountain mine proposal for approval.“The AER regulates responsible energy development, ensuring the industry complies with strict environmental protections, covering water quality, air emissions, land reclamation, and community safety, all while maintaining economic viability,” he said.“Importantly, Alberta’s agricultural, ranching, and water resources are not threatened by responsible, well-regulated coal mining.”Carmen Linderman, of the pro-development group Citizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal (CSCC), argued that Lund’s ties to environmental organizations, including the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) — a non-profit organization — suggest he isn’t as apolitical as he lets on.“If he’s working with CPAWS, he is kind of anti-resource,” Linderman told the Western Standard, adding that CPAWS has spent over $7 million fighting industrial resource development.She added that the protections already in place under the AER’s guidelines safeguard water and the environment.“We need to trust the process,” she said.Linderman argued that the focus on the Grassy Mountain project, which was previously mined before a 1976 coal policy change, exaggerates the scope of Lund’s initiative..McKILLOP: Grassy Mountain coal mine hearings disintegrate into false allegations against Northback .“We’re not talking about mining the entire Eastern Slopes. We’re talking about mining Grassy Mountain, which is not pristine wilderness,” she said.“This project can be done responsibly, with modern mining practices and environmental safeguards.”Grassy Mountain is a category 4 land site, which the Alberta government has previously confirmed lies within a category where coal mining "may be permitted under appropriate control."Linderman also stressed the need for balance between economic development and environmental protection.“I don't think it should be resource against resource,” she said.“We need cattle, we need farming, but we also need other industries as well, such as oil, gas, and coal. We have a chance to break the wrongs of the past and clean up Grassy Mountain.”She emphasized that local residents have the most at stake in the Eastern Slopes, and their voices should carry more weight than those of outside activists pursuing their next agenda.“We’re fighting for our industry and our right to have an industry here in the pass,” she stated.“Our kids play and swim in the rivers, we fish in the rivers — we’re the community most affected. If there were negative impacts, it would hit us first.”