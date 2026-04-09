Coalition challenges Ontario law creating 'lawless zones'

A coalition of public interest and environmental groups has launched a constitutional challenge against Ontario’s Special Economic Zones Act, calling it an unprecedented expansion of cabinet power that bypasses democratic oversight.Ecojustice, representing Democracy Watch, Environmental Defence Canada, Friends of the Earth Canada, and Wildlands League, argues the law allows the provincial government to declare areas where standard regulations no longer apply. Under the act, cabinet can pick projects and proponents, exempting them from environmental, labour, and health and safety laws without legislative approval.“This case is about whether Ontario is governed by laws passed through public debate or by cabinet members making decisions behind closed doors,” said Lindsay Beck, lawyer with Ecojustice.Critics warn the legislation concentrates law-making authority in the hands of the premier and his cabinet, creating zones where legal protections for air, water, and public participation can be suspended. “These powers are a recipe for corruption, favouritism, and waste of public funds,” said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch.The government has indicated the powers could be used for major infrastructure and development projects, including tunnelled expressways under Hwy. 401, nuclear power stations, northern mining projects, and deep-sea port construction in James Bay. Advocates say the law prioritizes private profit over public and environmental protections.“Bill 5 gives billionaires free reign to pollute while environmental laws that protect communities are ignored,” said Beatrice Olivastri, CEO of Friends of the Earth Canada.The applicants are asking the courts to strike down the act and reaffirm that laws must be enacted openly by elected representatives, not imposed by executive decree. Observers warn the case could have broader implications for similar “fast-track” legislation across Canada.