Coalition of BC leaders demands Trudeau Liberals help tackle public safety and health crises

A coalition of leaders from across British Columbia has demanded that the federal government take action to address the public safety and health crises facing the province.In a letter to the prime minister and Premier David Eby, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and 18 of fellow leaders requested that the Liberals "take decisive action" to tackle the problem.The group asked the federal government to support the implementation of mandatory care for those with severe mental illness and substance abuse via legal and financial means, and called on both the federal and provincial governments to adopt "meaningful" bail reform. They also asked Ottawa to stem the flow of toxic drugs into BC by combating organized crime at ports in and around Vancouver."Allowing individuals with severe mental health and addiction issues to suffer on our streets is not compassionate," the letter stated. "It's neglect. … This is not about restricting freedom; it's about extending a hand to those who cannot help themselves and providing a lifeline that could mean the difference between life and death."The signatories acknowledged that the plan would "require years of effort, billions of dollars, and a transformative investment in a new approach to healthcare."They went on to note that in BC, repeat offenders are responsible for an outsized amount of crime, arguing that the current system isn't doing enough to deter them from simply committing more offenses upon being released.On the issue of port security, the group called for "enhanced surveillance" via CCTV cameras and "physical security measures."Sim discussed the letter at a press conference outside Vancouver City Hall alongside politicians such as West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager, North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Prince George Mayor Simon Yu, as well as Squamish Coucillor Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, and former White House advisor Kevin Sabet."Our current system has failed British Columbians and their families for decades," Sim said. "It has failed those who have been victims of random attacks and it has failed those who've been struggling with severe mental health and addiction challenges, and we can't afford to let this continue any longer."He commended the provincial government for its, "willingness to partner with us on public safety by pivoting on policies like decriminalization and now the mental health and addiction crisis," and called on the feds to follow suit. When asked whether they were looking at emulating any particular models from elsewhere in the world, Sim and Palmer explained that officials would be drawing inspiration from various jurisdictions, from Portugal and Switzerland, to Washington and Oregon. Palmer pointed out that while many currently look to Vancouver to learn how to deal with handling addicts and criminals on the streets, the city and province as a whole were behind when it came to ensuring they don't end up there in the first place.