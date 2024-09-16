News

Coalition of BC leaders demands Trudeau Liberals help tackle public safety and health crises

"Our current system has failed British Columbians and their families for decades," Sim said.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim
Vancouver Mayor Ken SimPhoto: Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Liberals
David Eby
British Columbia
Public Safety
Vancouver Police
Drug Crisis
Adam Palmer
Mayor Ken Sim

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news