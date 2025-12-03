News

Coalition warns anti-hate bill targets protest, not hate, after tense exchange

coalition of pro-palestine civil society groups
coalition of pro-palestine civil society groupsScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bill C9
Combating Hate Act
Canada hate speech laws
religious text exemption Canada
Montreal imam controversy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news