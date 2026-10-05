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Coast Guard ends search for missing Hamilton air ambulance

Latitude says six aboard are presumed dead after debris found off Nantucket
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday evening
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday eveningU.S. Coast Guard
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