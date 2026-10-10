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Coast Guard eyes drones as $2.4B budget counts toward NATO defence spending

A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.NATO Association of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Coast Guard
NATO defence spending targets
Robert Bragdon
Marc Mes
Robert Wight
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Western Standard
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