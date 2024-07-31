Coast Guard pulls plug on two BC lighthouses

The Canadian Coast Guard has announced the cessation of light keeper functions at the Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations in BC, citing newly identified safety risks. The decision comes after a geotechnical investigation and geological hazard assessment revealed that many of the buildings at these sites are within areas of increased vulnerability due to unstable soil conditions.Despite the withdrawal of light keepers, the Aids to Navigation at both Carmanah Point and Pachena Point will continue to operate. These aids are crucial for ensuring the safety of mariners and other waterway users off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast Guard will utilize technologies such as solar power and automated lights to maintain these navigation aids."The safety of our personnel is our highest priority," stated the Canadian Coast Guard. The decision to move the light keepers from the sites comes ahead of the winter season, which could exacerbate the already identified risks. The light keepers will be offered alternate positions within other light stations or roles within the Canadian Coast Guard.The investigation found that soil instability at both sites poses significant risks, with specific concerns including the condemned winch building and helipad at Carmanah Point due to ground settlement. Additionally, the risk of a slope failure in the event of a large earthquake is heightened, especially since Vancouver Island has a high probability of experiencing such seismic activity.While the light house towers and other heritage buildings will remain under the care of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard is exploring long-term options for the sites. These options include stabilizing the sites or relocating the highest risk buildings, though both solutions are expected to be complex and potentially cost-prohibitive.Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations hold significant cultural and historical value, particularly for local residents and hikers on the West Coast Trail. The Canadian Coast Guard is collaborating with other departments and stakeholders to determine the future steps for these sites..Despite the changes at Carmanah Point and Pachena Point, the Canadian Coast Guard aims to ensure the safety of mariners on the BC coast with over 3,500 other navigational aids, 121 vessels, 15 Lifeboat Stations, four Inshore Rescue Bases, and five environmental response depots. The other 25 staffed light stations on the BC coast will continue normal operations as part of this network.Quick Facts:The land under the Pachena Point and Carmanah Point light stations is unstable, affecting the usability of the stations.The winch building and helipad at Carmanah Point have been condemned due to ground settlement.The unstable land increases the risk of slope failure during a large earthquake, a high probability event for Vancouver Island.Long-term stabilization or relocation of the sites is being assessed but could be cost-prohibitive.Solar power and automated lights, in use since 2003, will support ongoing navigation services at these sites.Twenty-five other staffed light stations on the BC coast will continue normal operations.