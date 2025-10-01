Coastal First Nations 'reject' Alberta pipeline proposal — again

Coastal First Nations have made it clear yet again that they do not support a new pipeline coming to their shores from Alberta.The move comes in response to Premier Danielle Smith's announcement that the province will be the proponent of such a project, and that an application to the federal government is in the works."As the Rights and Title holders of BC's North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii, we must inform Premier Smith once again that there is no support from Coastal First Nations for a pipeline and oil tankers project in our coastal waters," Coastal First Nations President Marilyn Slett said. "We, along with the communities and municipalities of the North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii, have fought to keep crude oil tankers out of our territorial waters for over 50 years."She went on to argue that, contrary to what Smith has stated, "continued talk of oil pipelines and tankers ... is not nation-building. In fact, it risks the goodwill and support of First Nations for more realistic and economically valuable nation-building projects in BC and beyond.".WATCH: Eby says Smith's pipeline 'not a real project,' calls it a 'distraction'."We support BC Premier David Eby's assertion that this is not a real project," Slett added, making it clear that Coastal First Nations have no intention to budge. "We respectfully ask that Premier Smith remain in her own jurisdiction: the province of Alberta.".Smith made a point of noting that her government would work closely with First Nations.."This is about more than just fulfilling a legal duty to consult. It's about working together from the beginning to ensure we get it right this time.".Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.