News

COC revokes De Grasse’s coach’s accreditation for Paris 2024 in wake of sex abuse scandal

COC revokes De Grasse’s coach’s accreditation for Paris 2024 in wake of sex abuse scandal
COC revokes De Grasse’s coach’s accreditation for Paris 2024 in wake of sex abuse scandalWestern Standard/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Sexual Abuse
Paris 2024 Olympics
Canadian Olympic Committee (COC)
Andre De Grasse
Rana Reider
US Center for Safe Sport

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news