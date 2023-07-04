Joe Biden

 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion appears to be cocaine.

On Sunday, a white powdery substance was found in the residence’s library.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

rianc
rianc

Well you probably had Hunter Biden in the White House and that is how the cocaine got there. Maybe Joe will care now that it reflects badly on him.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Wasn't Zelensky there recently. I say it was Zelensky, in the Library with the candlestick.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Escobar is having a huge laugh in his grave right now.

Raz
Raz

Lock the WH criminals up!

azhouse
azhouse

Is hunter sleeping there?

