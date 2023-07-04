The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion appears to be cocaine.
On Sunday, a white powdery substance was found in the residence’s library.
In audio footage, logged on a site called openmhz.com, a firefighter with the DC department's hazardous materials team can be heard calling in the results of a test.
“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” said a DC firefighter in a radio communication at 8:49 pm on Sunday.
“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team as first reported by TheWashington Post.
The US Secret Service is now investigating how the substance got into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post that the discovery led to an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion after it was found during a routine inspection.
"Guglielmi said there is 'an investigation into the cause and manner' of how the substance entered the White House.
At the time, Joe Biden was at Camp David.
"The US president and first lady Jill Biden returned from the presidential retreat in Maryland to the White House on Tuesday morning," The Guardian reported.
"An official familiar with the investigation told the newspaper that the amount of the substance was small."
This is not the first time illegal drugs have made their way into the White House.
Iconic Rapper Snoop Dogg said he smoked weed in a bathroom in 2013.
They never found cocaine in the Trump White House!
Well you probably had Hunter Biden in the White House and that is how the cocaine got there. Maybe Joe will care now that it reflects badly on him.
Wasn't Zelensky there recently. I say it was Zelensky, in the Library with the candlestick.
Escobar is having a huge laugh in his grave right now.
Lock the WH criminals up!
Is hunter sleeping there?
