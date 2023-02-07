Ambulance services

Paramedics are warning that attempts to fix EMS issues won't be successful if staffing problems aren't tackled first.

EMS advocate Brandon Cruze said Cochrane town council has the wrong priorities in refusing to buy an ambulance amid a wait time crisis. 

“I’m willing to bet most of you are likely unaware that council spent crucial tax dollars and funded the Cochrane Tourism Association (CTA) with $200,000 during the pandemic, at a time when tourism was halted globally,” said Cruze, who is a member of the Cochrane EMS Crisis-Citizen Action Group (CAG), in a Tuesday Facebook post. 

