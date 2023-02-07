EMS advocate Brandon Cruze said Cochrane town council has the wrong priorities in refusing to buy an ambulance amid a wait time crisis.
“I’m willing to bet most of you are likely unaware that council spent crucial tax dollars and funded the Cochrane Tourism Association (CTA) with $200,000 during the pandemic, at a time when tourism was halted globally,” said Cruze, who is a member of the Cochrane EMS Crisis-Citizen Action Group (CAG), in a Tuesday Facebook post.
“The funds provided to Cochrane Tourism, as an example, could have purchased this vehicle which would have provided the much needed service to our healthcare service requirements.”
Cochrane town council said Monday it was taking a closer look at a proposal from the CAG to purchase an emergency vehicle.
CAG Chair Brian Winter spoke to council about his concerns, where he begged it to buy an emergency vehicle.
"We're looking for a vehicle that looks like an ambulance and is used to protect fire personnel at a large-scale event and also used on a smaller scale as a secure and warm environment for the citizens of Cochrane," said Winter.
Cruze asked if it would be more logical for Cochrane town council to spend $200,000 on tourism or healthcare. He said he would have thought Cochrane advancing healthcare would have come first.
The CAG member went on to say the town “lost out on an opportunity to have this critical care component already paid for, and instead we funded an association that didn’t require the funding at the time.” This is why a council which supports the community efforts and health advancements is needed.
Cruze recalled how council chastised him for suggesting it, and “fast forward to today agreeing there is a value added service shows a clear lack of understanding.”
He said it's unfortunate it did not save $200,000 and look to purchase an alternative transport vehicle.
The Town of Cochrane spends $100,000 on the CTA every year, even though it can apply for and receive provincial grants and take revenue from marketing local businesses.
“So while the town contemplates where the money could come from, perhaps a two-year freeze on the CTA funding is in order?” he said.
The Alberta government said January 16 it would be addressing EMS pressures through its Health Care Action Plan (HCAP).
"I know all EMS workers across the province have been feeling the impact of the significant increase of call volumes which has gone up by as much as 30% over the past year and a half since the summer of 2021," said Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping.
The Alberta government will be accepting all recommendations of the Alberta Emergency Medical Services Provincial Advisory Committee report and the independent dispatch review and is working on a plan to carry them out.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
