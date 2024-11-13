Cochrane man charged in decades-old human trafficking case

Cochrane RCMP have arrested and charged 47-year-old Darren Routhier of Cochrane with multiple offences related to human trafficking and exploitation, following allegations of sex trafficking that date back nearly 20 years.The investigation began in early February 2024 when a woman came forward, claiming she was trafficked by Routhier between 2004 and 2007. The woman reported meeting Routhier on an online dating site, and after a brief consensual relationship, he allegedly began exploiting her by arranging paid sexual encounters. Routhier allegedly posted nude photos of her online, where he would then receive contact from men seeking services. According to RCMP, he would drive the woman to these appointments, waiting outside to collect the payments.As the investigation unfolded, Cochrane RCMP’s General Investigation Section discovered additional victims who corroborated the allegations against Routhier. This evidence led to his arrest last Thursday. Routhier now faces several charges, including human trafficking, receiving financial benefits from trafficking, sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, and extortion.Following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Routhier was released with strict conditions, including prohibitions on contacting any victims involved in the case. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on November 26.Sgt. Matt Pumphrey of the Cochrane RCMP emphasized the importance of addressing human trafficking within the community. “Human trafficking is not something that just happens elsewhere. It can and is happening all around us,” Pumphrey said. He acknowledged the courage of the victims who came forward and encouraged others who may have experienced similar exploitation to report such incidents, regardless of how much time has passed.“There has been an increased awareness on the topic of human trafficking in Alberta, and police are better trained in recognizing the indicators, using a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach,” added Pumphrey. “The trauma of human trafficking cannot be understated.”Canada’s criminal laws against human trafficking, which cover both labour and sex trafficking, were enacted in 2005. Authorities urge anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim of trafficking to reach out to their local police for support.