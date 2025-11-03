Cochrane RCMP charge senior with sex assault after attack at Elbow Falls

On Sept. 26, 2024, Cochrane RCMP initiated an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Aug. 19, 2024, between a male and a female during a walk in the Elbow Falls area. The two had had previously met online and the male was only known to the female by his online persona “Sam."“Sam” is believed to have profiles on Bumble and Hinge, but may also be active on other platforms.After months of investigation, Cochrane GIS identified the male, and on Oct. 27, arrested Sohaib Wasif. He was released from custody and will appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on Dec. 9.This matter is before the court and no further details will be released, however, Cochrane RCMP believe there may be more victims who experienced violating interactions with “Sam”. RCMP are encouraging anyone who had similar encounters with this individual to come forward to report. Please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store., 67, a resident of Calgary. Wasif was charged with one count of sexual assault.