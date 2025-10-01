Cochrane RCMP seize $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl

Cochrane RCMP say they have seized more than $300,000 worth of illegal drugs after a suspicious package led to a major investigation.On Sept. 15, police were called after a resident found a package outside their home that turned out to contain cocaine and fentanyl. The RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit launched an investigation, which traced the package back to a home in the Heritage Hills community.On Sept. 25, with the help of the Emergency Response Team, RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence, seizing more than 3.6 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl along with Canadian cash.Arrest warrants have been issued for Cody Smith, 36, of Cochrane. He faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.Police thanked the public for their assistance and urged anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact the Cochrane RCMP or Crime Stoppers..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.