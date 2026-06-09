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COCKPIT IMPOSTER: Air Canada pilot under investigation for flying without a licence

An Air Canada plane is seen during a flight in Montreal in June 2021.
An Air Canada plane is seen during a flight in Montreal in June 2021.Courtesy Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada
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