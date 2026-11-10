Cockpit voice recorder recovered from Florida Learjet crash site

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which captured the final moments of the crew in the Learjet before it crashed in a cataclysmic explosion in West Palm Beach, Florida, has been found.The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) posted about the miraculous discovery on X, claiming the CVR, which captures the sound inside the cockpit, including pilot conversations, radio transmissions, and audio alerts, was found at the crash site.They added the recorder has been taken to a lab in Washington, DC, for evaluation and the excavation work at the crash site has been completed.As reported by the New York Post, the recordings capturing the pilots' final moments will help investigators to hear the decisions the pilots made leading up to the staggering high-speed nose dive the Learjet 60 took, which killed nine people..'WE'RE OUT OF TIME': Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha.The CVR is also known as a "black box" which smaller commercial, corporate, and private aircraft are required to have, according to the NTSB.The fiery crash of the $2 million private jet flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas was captured on dashcam footage when it occurred on November 1.Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, was the first to be identified on the Learjet, as air traffic control audio from the crash of the Learjet in West Palm Beach, Florida, recorded her narrating the sharp decline of the plane.The pilot on board, Capt. Jeff Gregory, 55, was also killed in the flight along with 44-year-old Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, their two kids, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2; and friends Rachel Reed and Charmi Fehr, and nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina..Church says pilot heard praying before fatal Learjet crash ‘went home to be with the Lord’