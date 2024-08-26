COLD CASE: 35 years later, BC RCMP probe into family's disappearance continues

The Prince George RCMP continues to search for answers 35 years after the mysterious disappearance of the Jack family. On August 2, 1989, Ronald, Doreen, and their two young sons, Ryan and Russell, were reported missing after failing to return from a job opportunity Ronald had allegedly secured west of Prince George. Despite decades of investigation, the circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain largely unknown.Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, commander of the Serious Crime Unit, highlighted the unique challenges of the case. "This is the type of investigation that relies heavily on what we can learn from the public," he stated. "There is no surveillance to review, no banking records to follow, or cell phone records to examine. There is little that would give us a clue as to where the Jack family went after they were last seen."Despite the lack of modern investigative tools, the search for the Jack family has not been abandoned. The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has assigned a dedicated investigator to the case, who continues to follow up on all verifiable tips received from the public. This process involves re-examining original case files against new information, although many of the recent tips have already been thoroughly investigated..The investigation remains active, and the RCMP has reaffirmed its commitment to locating the Jack family. "As with all missing persons investigations, this investigation will remain open until such time as the Jack family is located," said Whitehouse. The Prince George RCMP continues to collaborate with law enforcement partners, indigenous and non-indigenous agencies, and the community in the hopes of uncovering new leads.The public is encouraged to come forward with any information related to this case. Anyone with knowledge of the Jack family's disappearance is urged to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca. Those who provide information leading to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property may be eligible for a cash reward.