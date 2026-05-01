Cold Lake daycare placed on probation after safety concerns, capacity cut by 98 spaces

A Cold Lake child-care centre has been placed on a probationary licence and had its capacity sharply reduced after provincial inspectors identified serious safety concerns involving inadequate supervision of children.Alberta Education and Childcare announced that Happy House Daycare (South), located at 5104 56 St., will operate under a probation order until July 30 while regulators closely monitor compliance with provincial standards.Officials said the action follows non-compliance issues, including supervision deficiencies, that raised concerns about the safety of younger children in care. A formal safety plan has been implemented, and inspectors will continue to oversee the program during the probation period.As part of the enforcement response, the province is also temporarily reducing the centre’s licensed capacity by 98 spaces for up to six months starting May 7, a move officials described as necessary to ensure adequate supervision levels are maintained.The daycare operator is responsible for working directly with families to determine alternative care arrangements for affected children. The province has directed parents to use its Child Care Connect system to find other licensed providers in the area.The licence holder is also required to notify all parents of the probationary status and provide proof of that notification to the ministry..Officials said Happy House Daycare (South) must review its supervision policies, improve staff training, and demonstrate sustained compliance before any reduction in capacity can be reversed.Under Alberta’s child-care enforcement system, probationary licences are issued when programs fail to meet provincial standards. Continued or escalating non-compliance can result in further penalties, including suspension or cancellation of a licence.If the facility does not return to compliance by the end of the probation period, its licence will not be reinstated.Even if compliance is restored, the capacity reduction may remain in place beyond its initial six-month term if inspectors determine safety standards have not sufficiently improved.