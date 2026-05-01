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Cold Lake daycare placed on probation after safety concerns, capacity cut by 98 spaces

Happy House Daycare (South), located at 5104 56 St.
Happy House Daycare (South), located at 5104 56 St.
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Abpoli
Ableg
Cold Lake
Happy House Daycare
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Western Standard
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